Metro-East News

Shiloh man selling mobile homes charged with deceptive practices

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 04:29 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

A Shiloh man selling mobile homes within Valley View Mobile Home Park was charged with deceptive practices Tuesday.

Police received five reports from potential victims and discovered that checks allegedly passed by Randy B. Whitaker, 57, returned insufficient funds, according to a Shiloh police news release. Whitaker was an independent contractor with Boatman Homes Incorporated, and has since been terminated.

Randy Whitaker
Randy Whitaker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Whitaker was taken into custody Nov. 22, and was released pending further investigation. He was then charged Tuesday with deceptive practices, a Class 4 Felony.

He had not yet been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Shiloh police. His bail is set at $50,000.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

    Metro-east Meals on Wheels providers have had to start a waiting list for any new seniors due to funding challenges. During the budget impasse, about 263 people were on a waiting list.

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list 2:03

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list
Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels
Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash 0:07

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

View More Video