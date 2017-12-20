Shiloh man selling mobile homes charged with deceptive practices

A Shiloh man selling mobile homes within Valley View Mobile Home Park was charged with deceptive practices Tuesday.
Police received five reports from potential victims and discovered that checks allegedly passed by Randy B. Whitaker, 57, returned insufficient funds, according to a Shiloh police news release. Whitaker was an independent contractor with Boatman Homes Incorporated, and has since been terminated.
Whitaker was taken into custody Nov. 22, and was released pending further investigation. He was then charged Tuesday with deceptive practices, a Class 4 Felony.
He had not yet been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Shiloh police. His bail is set at $50,000.
