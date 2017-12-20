Carjacking suspect arrested in St. Louis after chase involving Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police and Missouri police were involved in a bi-state, high-speed chase Wednesday evening.
The pursuit began about 4:15 p.m. near Interstate 70 and Grand Avenue in Missouri when officers pursued a suspect from an armed carjacking Tuesday in North City, according to KMOV.
The suspect eluded officers in a stolen red Ford Fusion, crossing the Stan Musial Bridge into Illinois onto I-64 eastbound. Eventually, the driver crossed back into Missouri.
The car was reported to be traveling at least 110 mph at one point. Spike strips were laid down throughout the chase, and by the end, the suspect was driving on two rims.
The pursuit finally ended more than an hour later, at 5:20 p.m., when the driver crashed on Market Street in downtown St. Louis and was arrested. At least 20 police vehicles surrounded the car.
