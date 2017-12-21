Belleville priest journeys to the Holy Land, where ‘every day is Christmas’

More Videos 1:03 Crews respond to house fire in Centreville Pause 2:25 What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:42 Steve Scalise returns to Congress 0:22 Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:57 Meals on wheels 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:13 Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:04 Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Belleville priest makes journey to Holy Land Monsignor John Myler, of St. Peter Cathedral in Belleville, talks about his recent journey to the Holy Land, where he celebrated Mass in the small, sacred chapel at the Tomb of Jesus in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Monsignor John Myler, of St. Peter Cathedral in Belleville, talks about his recent journey to the Holy Land, where he celebrated Mass in the small, sacred chapel at the Tomb of Jesus in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

