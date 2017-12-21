Granite City man gets 20-year sentence for fatally stabbing brother

A Granite City man who fatally stabbed his brother in March was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.
Jerry Ryan, 59, was initially charged with first-degree murder, but ended up pleading guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder in Madison County. He was sentenced for the death of his younger brother, 51-year-old Michael Ryan.
Jerry Ryan told police his brother told him to “get a knife and stab him” just before he killed his brother, police said. Jerry Ryan called 911 and told the dispatcher he had just stabbed his brother. He said the two were arguing, and that the stabbing happened while the two were wrestling around — not intentionally.
Prior to Jerry Ryan’s call, his father called 911 and said Jerry Ryan had called him, saying there was an emergency, but hung up without giving more information.
Police arrived at the scene to find Michael Ryan lying on the couch with towels over his chest, and Jerry Ryan standing above him. Michael Ryan was taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
A witness told police he had tried to intervene in the fight over household bills. The witness, John Ryan, said Jerry stabbed Michael with a large bowie knife.
Ryan’s first-degree murder charge was amended, and both the prosecution and defense agreed to the 20-year sentence.
