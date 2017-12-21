Semi driver cited in crash that backed up I-64

Police have cited the semi driver who drove up onto the trunk and back seat of a sedan Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64.
The driver was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed, according to Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye.
The crash happened at about 2 p.m. near Rieder Road and caused significant eastbound traffic backups near Scott Air Force Base.
The sedan, after being hit, ran into the car in front of it. Only minor injuries were suffered by two people in the sedan, Dye said.
Never miss a local story.
“If someone was in the back seat at the time...they definitely would have been deceased,” Dye said Wednesday. “People get warnings to slow down, and they don’t. They just ignore it.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments