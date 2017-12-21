More Videos

  Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic

    A crash Wednesday afternoon backed up Interstate 64 near Scott Air Force Base.

A crash Wednesday afternoon backed up Interstate 64 near Scott Air Force Base. KMOV video
A crash Wednesday afternoon backed up Interstate 64 near Scott Air Force Base. KMOV video

Metro-East News

Semi driver cited in crash that backed up I-64

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 21, 2017 09:45 AM

Police have cited the semi driver who drove up onto the trunk and back seat of a sedan Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64.

The driver was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed, according to Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. near Rieder Road and caused significant eastbound traffic backups near Scott Air Force Base.

The sedan, after being hit, ran into the car in front of it. Only minor injuries were suffered by two people in the sedan, Dye said.

“If someone was in the back seat at the time...they definitely would have been deceased,” Dye said Wednesday. “People get warnings to slow down, and they don’t. They just ignore it.”

  • Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

    Traffic was severely backed up on I-64 eastbound Wednesday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. because of a traffic crash near mile marker 21, near Scott Air Force Base, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The crash involved a semi and a passenger car.

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

Traffic was severely backed up on I-64 eastbound Wednesday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. because of a traffic crash near mile marker 21, near Scott Air Force Base, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The crash involved a semi and a passenger car.

Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

