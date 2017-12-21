More than 100 dogs, cats rescued from filthy conditions in rural Missouri

More than 100 dogs and cats rescued from one home in western Missouri were being evaluated in St. Louis on Thursday.
The property was “the worst I have encountered in more than 40 years of rescuing animals from abuse and neglect,” said Debbie Hill, vice president of operations, Humane Society of Missouri.
A news release from the Humane Society of Missouri said the 84 dogs and 17 cats were in a waste-filled home in Bates County, Missouri. Representatives from the society were not immediately available to answer questions about adoption options for the animals.
“Many were in crates with so many layers of feces- and urine-saturated newspaper, the animals had no room to stand,” the statement said.
The dogs are a range of sizes and ages; cats are all mixed-breed adult.
Earlier this year, 27 Yorkshire Terriers were removed from a home in Bates County. It’s not clear whether the two incidents are related to the same home.
