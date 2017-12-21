This baby started life in a urine-soaked tote and had no name. Now she’s called Isabel.

A nameless infant girl brought to a hospital by her father in November has been given a name and placed with a foster family.
The baby has been named Isabel, according to Illinois Department of Children and Family Services spokesman Neil Skene. He noted that he did not know who in particular chose the name for the child.
“The naming is generally a sort of collaborative effort of DCFS and the guardian ad litem and the court — it’s sort of like a mom and dad working through possible names,” he wrote in an email explaining the general process in such situations.
Isabel’s father, 21-year-old Matthew D. Espino-Tonche, brought her to Memorial Hospital East at about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 20, telling hospital staff he found the baby in a trash bin, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
Eventually, Espino-Tonche told police at the hospital that the baby belonged to him and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Elyssa Arellano.
He also told officers the baby did not have any clothes and was kept in a urine-soaked storage tote, according to police reports. The approximately 2-week-old infant had multiple broken bones and was never given a name, according to police reports.
Her mother was found in a car outside the hospital, and police arrested both parents that day.
Isabel was malnourished and had at least one fracture in both of her arms, a deep cut behind her left knee and multiple bruises and scratches, according to a police affidavit.
She was transferred to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. A few weeks later she was released and has now been placed with a foster home, according to DCFS.
Espino-Tonche was released from jail in the first week of December after his lawyer filed a motion to reduce his bond, which was granted. His mother, Tonya White, of Belleville, posted $10,000 in cash for his release, according to a bail bond sheet. He is scheduled for a status hearing Jan. 18.
The baby’s mother, Arellano, remained in the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday morning. She would have to post $25,000 in cash to be released. She is represented by a public defender, who has filed a bail-reduction request on her behalf, although a judge has yet to rule on the request.
She is scheduled for a status hearing Jan. 8.
Both parents are facing one felony count of aggravated battery to a child and a misdemeanor count of endangering a child.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments