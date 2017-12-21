More Videos

  • Troy police stop the Grinch and Bad Elf from stealing Christmas

    The Troy Police Department posted this video to their Facebook page with the message: "Chief Brad Parsons would like to share with you a video from a kidnapping case worked this week. After the issues we faced last year involving MR. Elf and Mr. Grinch, they returned attempting to disrupt Christmas Joy. Thanks to the hard work and dedication from the Triad News Today team (TNT) the incident was documented for your viewing pleasure. In addition the many hours of volunteer time by Troy Police Officers and CSO Lawson made this case another success. Be sure to step outside your door tonight and watch Santa go around town on a Troy Fire Department truck escorted by Troy PD. As always thank you for your support and we wish you a Merry Christmas."

Metro-East News

Here’s how the Troy Police Department saved Santa after he was kidnapped

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 21, 2017 11:26 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:38 PM

Oh, that Elf.

Kids and their frustrated Pinterest-watching parents may sympathize with officers at the Troy Police Department, who had to arrest Mr. Elf and Mr. Grinch in a video promoting the city’s Santa parade that starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fire Department, where it also ends.

Troy officers arrested Mr. Elf and Mr. Grinch earlier on charges of “stealing all our ornaments from our Christmas tree,” according to a Facebook video by the police. Their community service was interrupted on the video by another elf, who kidnapped Santa Claus.

The six-minute video features an officer tackling an elf, and Santa being saved.

