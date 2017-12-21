Here’s how the Troy Police Department saved Santa after he was kidnapped

More Videos 1:03 Crews respond to house fire in Centreville Pause 2:25 What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:42 Steve Scalise returns to Congress 0:22 Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:57 Meals on wheels 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:13 Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:04 Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Troy police stop the Grinch and Bad Elf from stealing Christmas The Troy Police Department posted this video to their Facebook page with the message: "Chief Brad Parsons would like to share with you a video from a kidnapping case worked this week. After the issues we faced last year involving MR. Elf and Mr. Grinch, they returned attempting to disrupt Christmas Joy. Thanks to the hard work and dedication from the Triad News Today team (TNT) the incident was documented for your viewing pleasure. In addition the many hours of volunteer time by Troy Police Officers and CSO Lawson made this case another success. Be sure to step outside your door tonight and watch Santa go around town on a Troy Fire Department truck escorted by Troy PD. As always thank you for your support and we wish you a Merry Christmas."

