Here’s how the Troy Police Department saved Santa after he was kidnapped

Oh, that Elf.
Kids and their frustrated Pinterest-watching parents may sympathize with officers at the Troy Police Department, who had to arrest Mr. Elf and Mr. Grinch in a video promoting the city’s Santa parade that starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fire Department, where it also ends.
Troy officers arrested Mr. Elf and Mr. Grinch earlier on charges of “stealing all our ornaments from our Christmas tree,” according to a Facebook video by the police. Their community service was interrupted on the video by another elf, who kidnapped Santa Claus.
The six-minute video features an officer tackling an elf, and Santa being saved.
