Get to Know M.E. awards scholarship to Lindenwood Belleville senior

East St. Louis native Del’Brica Flowers recently received a scholarship from Get to Know M.E., an organization that promotes living and working throughout the metro-east.
“This was a very important scholarship for me, as I’ve maxed out my student loans and have one semester left until I graduate with my bachelor’s degree,” Flowers said in a press release. “I was unsure of how I was going to pay for my last semester until I was awarded this scholarship.”
To be considered for the scholarship, Flowers had to answer why she loved living in the metro-east, how she plans to contribute to or improve the area, what her career goals are, and what honors she’s received or community involvement she has taken part in.
She is studying psychology and creative writing at Lindenwood Belleville and intends to earn a master’s degree in school counseling. Flowers hopes to have a career working with youth throughout the East St. Louis School District.
Flowers also received the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program Award through the University of Illinois Extension and the Metro East Pride Scholarship. She has been named to the Dean’s List at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
