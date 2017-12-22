More Videos

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Pause
What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game 1:04

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game

  • Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

    The two vehicles involved in Saturday's double-fatal, head-on collision: a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup which crashed into the 2017 Kia Forte, killing both men in the car.

The two vehicles involved in Saturday's double-fatal, head-on collision: a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup which crashed into the 2017 Kia Forte, killing both men in the car. kjohnson@bnd.com
The two vehicles involved in Saturday's double-fatal, head-on collision: a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup which crashed into the 2017 Kia Forte, killing both men in the car. kjohnson@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Wrong-way DUI suspect asks court for his truck, camping equipment back

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 22, 2017 06:45 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 06:45 AM

The 54-year-old New Athens man accused of driving the wrong way on Illinois 15 and causing a crash that killed two men is asking the court to return his vehicle full of camping equipment and other property, according to court records.

Kevin G. Helfrich’s GMC Sierra is still in the hands of Belleville police, his attorney John Baricevic wrote in a motion filed earlier this month. In that truck, Baricevic wrote, is “camping equipment, fishing gear, and other personal property.”

The attorney said police had already collected the evidence and photos they need pertaining to the criminal case — so there is no need to hold the vehicle and its contents any longer. Baricevic requested police hand the property over to Helfrich’s wife, with state officials overseeing the transfer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Helfrich - recent
Kevin Helfrich

The judge has not issued an order regarding the motion, however. Helfrich’s next scheduled court date is Jan. 29.

He was charged following a crash on Illinois 15 the night of July 8. A witness told police she was driving east when Helfrich’s GMC Sierra passed her car in the other eastbound lane — traveling west. Shortly afterward, the truck struck a a 2017 Kia Forte head-on behind her.

Helfrich survived but now uses a wheelchair as a result of his injuries. The two Belleville men in the Kia — John Bannister, 37, and Daryl Harton, 36 — were pronounced dead at the accident scene.

Daryl and John (1)
Daryl Harton (left) and John Bannister (right)
Provided

In a search warrant released in October, investigators stated they found cold cans of Stag beer and prescription pill bottles in Helfrich’s truck after the crash.

In addition to a felony charge of aggravated DUI resulting in death, Helfrich faces two felony counts of reckless homicide in connection with the deaths of Bannister and Harton.

The July DUI charge was the fifth time Helfrich has been charged with drunken driving in St. Clair County.

More Videos

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Pause
What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game 1:04

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game

  • Fatal DUI suspect leaves court

    Kevin G. Helfrich is taken out of the courtroom in his wheelchair following his hearing Thursday morning.

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court

Kevin G. Helfrich is taken out of the courtroom in his wheelchair following his hearing Thursday morning.

Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

He has one other pending DUI case, filed in October 2016. Helfrich had a valid license at the time of the July crash because of errors on a police report.

The man was taken into custody Oct. 17 on a $750,000 bail. Baricevic filed a motion asking that either his bail be reduced or that he be released on house arrest via a recognizance bond because the man was “confined to a wheelchair” and needed extensive medical attention.

Helfrich was released on a recognizance bond Nov. 21.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Pause
What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game 1:04

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game

  • Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

    A family’s home was destroyed by fire Friday night, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

View More Video