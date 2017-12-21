Man will serve up to 60 years for killing woman, stabbing her son

More Videos 2:25 What should SWIC look for in new president? Pause 1:03 Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 2:37 Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:56 This event gives holiday cheer to families using a cart and a cop 0:56 Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 1:13 Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 0:22 Fatal DUI suspect leaves court 2:07 Judge discusses changes to Illinois child support 1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Charges issued in Swansea murder St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly announced the charges against Alvin Harris Jr., 38, of 1712 McCasland Ave. in connection with the fatal stabbing Saturday evening of Sharetta Day. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly announced the charges against Alvin Harris Jr., 38, of 1712 McCasland Ave. in connection with the fatal stabbing Saturday evening of Sharetta Day.

