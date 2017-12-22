Three more killed in St. Louis, making 2017 the city’s deadliest year since 1995

St. Louis’ homicide rate reached a 21-year high Friday morning after three women were killed in their home, according to the St. Louis Post Disptach.
The three women, all in their 20s, are the 201st, 202nd and 203rd homicides of 2017 in St. Louis, the Post reported. The last time numbers reached that high was in 1995 with 204 victims.
The women were killed during an apparent home invasion near Fairground Park on John Avenue around 3 a.m. According to KMOV, two men burst into the home and the women were shot in a car as they were trying to escape.
In 2016 and 2015, 188 people were killed in St. Louis each year.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
