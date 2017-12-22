Metro-East News

Cards Against Humanity’s campaign to save America now includes the Joliet Slammers

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 22, 2017 10:25 AM

Cards Against Humanity, the adult card game known for its irreverence and satire, has purchased naming rights to the Joliet Slammer’s stadium as part of its effort to “save America.”

The company says 150,000 enthusiasts paid $15 each to “save America with six days of incredible surprises.” Previous days included an anti-homework crusade and buying land on the border with Mexico to prevent a wall being built.

“Kindly remove your caps and stand — no kneeling! — for The Cards Against Humanity Baseball Place, the new home of the Joliet Slammers!” the game company’s website says.

Signage at the stadium now reflects the change to “Cards Against Humanity Baseball Place”.

A list of frequently asked questions about the company’s promotion is online, including “What is this again?” (a complicated holiday promotion where 150,000 people paid us $15 to save America), “What are you saving America From?” (Injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada) and “I don’t like that you’re getting political. Why don’t you just stick to card games?” The answer to the last question does not pass editorial standards for publication in the Belleville News-Democrat.

As of Friday morning, the Joliet Slammers website did not reflect the change.

