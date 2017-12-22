Woman robbed while getting off MetroLink at Memorial Hospital station

Polioce are investigating the robbery of a woman as she got off the MetroLink in Belleville on Thursday night.
The woman said as she got off the MetroLink at the Memorial Hospital Station stop around 6:08 p.m., a white passenger car pulled up into the lot.
A black male in his 30s got out of the passenger side of the car, approached her and demanded her money. He did not display a weapon but had his hand inside his clothing as if he had one.
The woman complied with the man, who she described as about 5-foot-9-inches to 6-foot-tall, thin, clean shaven, and wearing a red winter hat, dark jacket and dark pants.
The man ran back to a white passenger car and fled from the lot at 1291 Frank Scott Parkway. The woman was not injured.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
