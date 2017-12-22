Metro-East News

Woman robbed while getting off MetroLink at Memorial Hospital station

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 22, 2017 12:00 PM

Polioce are investigating the robbery of a woman as she got off the MetroLink in Belleville on Thursday night.

The woman said as she got off the MetroLink at the Memorial Hospital Station stop around 6:08 p.m., a white passenger car pulled up into the lot.

A black male in his 30s got out of the passenger side of the car, approached her and demanded her money. He did not display a weapon but had his hand inside his clothing as if he had one.

The woman complied with the man, who she described as about 5-foot-9-inches to 6-foot-tall, thin, clean shaven, and wearing a red winter hat, dark jacket and dark pants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man ran back to a white passenger car and fled from the lot at 1291 Frank Scott Parkway. The woman was not injured.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law key provisions that require prescribers to check Prescription Monitoring Program.

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law
Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville
Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

View More Video