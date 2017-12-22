There’s a new place to shop for wedding attire in the metro-east

Long before Vince Delgado and his wife, Jodie, decided to go in the bridal business, they sold Christmas trees during the holidays to keep the lights on at home.
The seasonal hustle brought in extra income, but that wasn’t their passion. Their hearts belonged to their formal dress shop, A Night to Remember Prom Shoppe.
“We didn’t know if it would be more than a pop-up shop at first,” Delgado recalled. “It was through prayer and faith that we took a bigger leap.”
Seven years later, the couple has moved out their small storefront on Wabash Avenue into a larger shop at 315 Sherman St. in Belleville where more 2,000 formal dresses are on the showroom floor.
The new shop also has dedicated space for brides, grooms and tuxedos.
“Now I hope that when guys come in, they feel more at home,” Delgado said. “They’re not in a dress shop; they are actually walking into a tuxedo studio.”
For now, the bridal boutique is small, but it does offer a unique selection of gowns for brides who don’t want to break the bank.
Bridal gowns in the store range from $700 to $1,500.
What about the bridal party? The shop has bridesmaids and mother-of-the-bride dresses in another room, which was part of the expansion.
“You don’t have to look far in St. Clair County to see that there’s an absence of bridal stores,” Delgado said. “We want to help fill that void.”
Brides-to-be can make an appointment to try on dress, but if they just want to take a look their options, Delgado said they can stop in anytime.
The new shop still carries plenty of prom dresses and formal accessories. For more information, call 618-744-7370.
