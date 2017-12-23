State’s Opioid Action Plan proposes solutions. But does it go far enough?

1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries Pause

2:37 Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

2:02 What do public employees make compared to you?

1:52 Community has questions as superintendent retires in September

1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville

0:22 Fatal DUI suspect leaves court

1:03 Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

2:40 Belleville priest makes journey to Holy Land

0:27 Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville