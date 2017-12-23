Belleville man shot in his home; woman in police custody

A Belleville man was shot Saturday morning in his home near 17th Street and Illinois 161, and a woman was in custody, police said.
The man told Belleville police that he had been shot by a woman he knows while inside his home in the 1500 block of Michael Drive. Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach said police are still investigating and do not yet know what relationship the man and woman have.
The man ran from the home and collapsed on a neighbor’s porch with a gunshot wound to his leg just before noon Saturday. Neighbors called police and administered first aid.
The woman took the man’s car and fled, police said.
Officers followed the woman, who crashed the car in the 6100 block of Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis and tried to run, police said. She was brought into custody and was being held Saturday night.
The man was in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital, police said.
