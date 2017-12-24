Jacqueline Adams, of East St. Louis, is charged with seven felonies in connection with the Dec. 23 shooting of a Belleville man.
19-year-old woman charged with 7 felonies in shooting of Belleville man

By George Pawlaczyk

gpawlaczyk@bnd.com

December 24, 2017 06:52 PM

BELLEVILLE

Prosecutors made a list and checked it twice before charging a 19-year-old woman on Christmas Eve with seven felonies in connection with the wounding of a Belleville man who was shot in the leg Saturday.

Jacqueline Adams, of East St. Louis, whose previous record showed only a seat belt violation, was charged with:

▪  Aggravated battery/discharging a firearm, a Class X felony;

▪  Possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 1 felony;

▪  Possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony;

▪  Unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 21 years of age, a Class 4 felony;

▪  Aggravated fleeing/21 mph over speed limit, a Class 4 felony;

▪  Aggravated fleeing/disregarding two or more traffic lights, a Class 4 felony; and

▪  Criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony.

The victim, who was shot in his home in the 1500 block of Michael Drive, ran to a neighbor’s house and collapsed on the porch, bleeding from a leg wound. The neighbor administered first aid and called police.

Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach, of the Belleville Police Department, said the man knew Adams, but their exact relationship was unknown as of Saturday night.

Adams is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond. To be released, she is required to post $20,000.

George Pawlaczyk: 618-239-2625, @gapawlaczyk

