Family’s dog dies in Christmas Eve fire in Belleville

By Kaley Johnson

December 25, 2017 08:10 AM

A house fire killed a family’s dog in Belleville on Christmas Eve.

The fire began around 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Jackson Street, according to the Belleville Fire Department. One child and two adults live in the home and were able to escape uninjured.

Crews were not able to rescue the family dog and it died in the fire.

According to the Belleville Fire Department, the fire began when a burner was left on underneath a pot of oil on the stove. The home had no working smoke detectors, so the family did not know about the fire until it was already out of control, Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said.

Pour said while the house wasn’t a total loss, there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

“The kitchen was completely gutted. They can’t live there right now, it’ll be months until they can live there,” Pour said.

A firefigher also injured his ankle during the call.

