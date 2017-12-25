38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party
Monday was the 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party. The party was in the rotunda of East St. Louis City Hall and was run by over 75 volunteers featuring lots of toys and present giveaways, a meal and visit from Santa.
snagy@bnd.com
