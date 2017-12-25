More Videos

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Pause
Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:47

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss

Wesclin basketball coach on what it's like to coach his son 1:23

Wesclin basketball coach on what it's like to coach his son

Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest 0:54

Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 2:08

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

  • 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party

    Monday was the 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party. The party was in the rotunda of East St. Louis City Hall and was run by over 75 volunteers featuring lots of toys and present giveaways, a meal and visit from Santa.

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party

Monday was the 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party. The party was in the rotunda of East St. Louis City Hall and was run by over 75 volunteers featuring lots of toys and present giveaways, a meal and visit from Santa.
snagy@bnd.com
Troy police stop the Grinch and Bad Elf from stealing Christmas

Latest News

Troy police stop the Grinch and Bad Elf from stealing Christmas

The Troy Police Department posted this video to their Facebook page with the message: "Chief Brad Parsons would like to share with you a video from a kidnapping case worked this week. After the issues we faced last year involving MR. Elf and Mr. Grinch, they returned attempting to disrupt Christmas Joy. Thanks to the hard work and dedication from the Triad News Today team (TNT) the incident was documented for your viewing pleasure. In addition the many hours of volunteer time by Troy Police Officers and CSO Lawson made this case another success. Be sure to step outside your door tonight and watch Santa go around town on a Troy Fire Department truck escorted by Troy PD. As always thank you for your support and we wish you a Merry Christmas."

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

Metro-East News

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

Traffic was severely backed up on I-64 eastbound Wednesday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. because of a traffic crash near mile marker 21, near Scott Air Force Base, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The crash involved a semi and a passenger car.