38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party

The Troy Police Department posted this video to their Facebook page with the message: "Chief Brad Parsons would like to share with you a video from a kidnapping case worked this week. After the issues we faced last year involving MR. Elf and Mr. Grinch, they returned attempting to disrupt Christmas Joy. Thanks to the hard work and dedication from the Triad News Today team (TNT) the incident was documented for your viewing pleasure. In addition the many hours of volunteer time by Troy Police Officers and CSO Lawson made this case another success. Be sure to step outside your door tonight and watch Santa go around town on a Troy Fire Department truck escorted by Troy PD. As always thank you for your support and we wish you a Merry Christmas."