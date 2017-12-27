Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award
Johnetta Haley made her mark as an arts educator and social activist in St. Louis and the metro-east. Haley has received many accolades, including last year’s SIUE Distinguished Service Award. Next month, she’ll be honored for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts by the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis.
Steve Nagysnagy@bnd.com
More Videos
2:03
Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award
6:12
Raja the Asian elephant turns 25
1:20
Belleville IHOP is open again
1:15
Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal
1:47
Take a look at the “Home for the Holidays” contest winners
2:14
Check out this holiday lights display that took 250 hours to set up
1:02
38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party
2:37
Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law
1:03
Crews respond to house fire in Centreville
1:07
Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville
2:18
Fire department training with drone
2:25
What should SWIC look for in new president?
6:18
Troy police stop the Grinch and Bad Elf from stealing Christmas
Janet and Neill Nicolaides describe their award winning holiday lights display at 2030 Broadway. The Nicolaides family won the”Home for the Holidays” category in the Highland Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lights Competition.
Monday was the 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party. The party was in the rotunda of East St. Louis City Hall and was run by over 75 volunteers featuring lots of toys and present giveaways, a meal and visit from Santa.
Monsignor John Myler, of St. Peter Cathedral in Belleville, talks about his recent journey to the Holy Land, where he celebrated Mass in the small, sacred chapel at the Tomb of Jesus in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
The Troy Police Department posted this video to their Facebook page with the message: "Chief Brad Parsons would like to share with you a video from a kidnapping case worked this week. After the issues we faced last year involving MR. Elf and Mr. Grinch, they returned attempting to disrupt Christmas Joy. Thanks to the hard work and dedication from the Triad News Today team (TNT) the incident was documented for your viewing pleasure. In addition the many hours of volunteer time by Troy Police Officers and CSO Lawson made this case another success. Be sure to step outside your door tonight and watch Santa go around town on a Troy Fire Department truck escorted by Troy PD. As always thank you for your support and we wish you a Merry Christmas."
Every year the O’Fallon Police host a Breakfast with Santa event at Amelia Carriel Junior High School where attendees can get a complimentary breakfast, visit Santa and make holiday crafts with live holiday music filling the air.
The Highland Police Department’s holiday program, Christmas with a Cop, was on Dec. 16 at the Highland Walmart. Highland Police Chief Terry Bell shares how many family members the program helped this year.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere attendees share their expectations for the film, which was shown at The Lory Theater on Dec. 14. There will be a showing for the movie everyday in Highland until Jan. 10.