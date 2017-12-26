Here’s where you can recycle your real Christmas tree

Starting Tuesday, several locations across the metro-east will take live Christmas trees for recycling.
Remove the ornaments and lights and pack up your tree. The St. Clair County Health Department states that trees will be accepted at recycling sites throughout the county until Jan. 31.
In Madison County, drop-off locations will run through Jan. 15, according to the health department.
Clinton County is also offering Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 30; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is collecting the trees to provide shelter for fish in Carlyle Lake.
Here’s a list of more than 40 places to take Christmas trees this year:
St. Clair County
Belleville
▪ Bellevue Park – 401 Bellevue Park Dr.
▪ Ladermann Park – 1105 Mascoutah Ave.
▪ North End Park – 1204 North Douglas Ave. (near the intersection of North Illinois Street and North Douglas Avenue)
Fairview Heights
▪ Moody Park – South Ruby Lane and Wilcox Street
Freeburg
▪ Old sewer plant on Kessler Road
Lebanon
▪ 533 N. Madison St. (intersection of Summerfield Street and Illinois 4)
Millstadt
▪ 200 Block of North Main Street (off of West Gooding Street)
O’Fallon
Residential curbside pick-up only.
St. Clair Township
▪ Centennial Park – Illinois 161
▪ Loop Creek Park – 410 Todd Lane, Belleville
Shiloh
▪ 126 Seibert Road
Smithton
▪ Smithton Village Hall – 101 South Main St.
Stookey Township
▪ 313 Eiler Road, Belleville
Sugarloaf Township
▪ Sugarload Township Office – 240 South 5th St., Dupo
Swansea
*These locations are accepting trees until Jan. 16.
▪ Melvin Price Park – 1500 Caseyville Ave.
▪ Schranz Park – 377 Honeysuckle Lane
Madison County
Alhambra and Alhambra Township
▪ 421 Elm St.
Alton
▪ 1 Emma Kaus Lane
Collinsville
▪ 850 South Morrison Ave.
▪ Jaycee Sports Complex – 198 Complex Dr.
▪ Woodland Park – Pine Lake Road
Collinsville Township
▪ Collinsville Township Road District building – 1408 North Bluff Road
Edwardsville
▪ Winston Brown Recreation Complex – 1325 Schiller Ave.
Edwardsville Township
*This location is accepting trees until Jan. 31.
▪ Township Community Park – 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville
Fort Russell Township
▪ 112 Clover St., Moro
Foster Township
▪ 4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton
Glen Carbon
▪ Fire Station No. 1 parking lot – Danzer Drive
Godfrey
▪ Godfrey Public Works building – 6212 Godfrey Road
Granite City
*This location is accepting trees until Jan. 9.
▪ Intersection of 29th Street and State Street
Hamel and Hamel Township
▪ Hamel Township Office – 403 North U.S. 66
Hartford
Residential curbside pick-up only.
Helvetia Township
▪ 12466 Buckeye Road, Highland
Madison
Residential curbside pick-up only.
Marine Township
▪ 620 North Vernon St., Marine
Olive Township
▪ 8363 Frontage Road, New Douglas
Pin Oak Township
▪ 3702 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville
Saline Township
▪ 3642 George St., Highland
St. Jacob Township
▪ 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob
Troy
▪ Tri-Township Park – 410 Wickliffe St.
Venice Township
▪ 910 Madison Ave., Venice
Wood River
▪ City dump – 400 Smith Court
Wood River Township
▪ 1010 8th St., Cottage Hills
Clinton County
Breese
▪ Plant Land garden center – 12920 U.S. 50
Carlyle Lake
▪ Dam East high water boat ramp
▪ Little Prairie Nature Trail parking lot – West Spillway area
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
