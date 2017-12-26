Metro-East News

Here’s where you can recycle your real Christmas tree

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

December 26, 2017 01:59 PM

Starting Tuesday, several locations across the metro-east will take live Christmas trees for recycling.

Remove the ornaments and lights and pack up your tree. The St. Clair County Health Department states that trees will be accepted at recycling sites throughout the county until Jan. 31.

In Madison County, drop-off locations will run through Jan. 15, according to the health department.

Clinton County is also offering Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 30; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is collecting the trees to provide shelter for fish in Carlyle Lake.

Here’s a list of more than 40 places to take Christmas trees this year:

St. Clair County

Belleville

▪  Bellevue Park – 401 Bellevue Park Dr.

▪  Ladermann Park – 1105 Mascoutah Ave.

▪  North End Park – 1204 North Douglas Ave. (near the intersection of North Illinois Street and North Douglas Avenue)

Fairview Heights

▪  Moody Park – South Ruby Lane and Wilcox Street

Freeburg

▪  Old sewer plant on Kessler Road

Lebanon

▪  533 N. Madison St. (intersection of Summerfield Street and Illinois 4)

Millstadt

▪  200 Block of North Main Street (off of West Gooding Street)

O’Fallon

Residential curbside pick-up only.

St. Clair Township

▪  Centennial Park – Illinois 161

▪  Loop Creek Park – 410 Todd Lane, Belleville

Shiloh

▪  126 Seibert Road

Smithton

▪  Smithton Village Hall – 101 South Main St.

Stookey Township

▪  313 Eiler Road, Belleville

Sugarloaf Township

▪  Sugarload Township Office – 240 South 5th St., Dupo

Swansea

*These locations are accepting trees until Jan. 16.

▪  Melvin Price Park – 1500 Caseyville Ave.

▪  Schranz Park – 377 Honeysuckle Lane

Madison County

Alhambra and Alhambra Township

▪  421 Elm St.

Alton

▪  1 Emma Kaus Lane

Collinsville

▪  850 South Morrison Ave.

▪  Jaycee Sports Complex – 198 Complex Dr.

▪  Woodland Park – Pine Lake Road

Collinsville Township

▪  Collinsville Township Road District building – 1408 North Bluff Road

Edwardsville

▪  Winston Brown Recreation Complex – 1325 Schiller Ave.

Edwardsville Township

*This location is accepting trees until Jan. 31.

▪  Township Community Park – 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville

Fort Russell Township

▪  112 Clover St., Moro

Foster Township

▪  4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton

Glen Carbon

▪  Fire Station No. 1 parking lot – Danzer Drive

Godfrey

▪  Godfrey Public Works building – 6212 Godfrey Road

Granite City

*This location is accepting trees until Jan. 9.

▪  Intersection of 29th Street and State Street

Hamel and Hamel Township

▪  Hamel Township Office – 403 North U.S. 66

Hartford

Residential curbside pick-up only.

Helvetia Township

▪  12466 Buckeye Road, Highland

Madison

Residential curbside pick-up only.

Marine Township

▪  620 North Vernon St., Marine

Olive Township

▪  8363 Frontage Road, New Douglas

Pin Oak Township

▪  3702 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville

Saline Township

▪  3642 George St., Highland

St. Jacob Township

▪  10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob

Troy

▪  Tri-Township Park – 410 Wickliffe St.

Venice Township

▪  910 Madison Ave., Venice

Wood River

▪  City dump – 400 Smith Court

Wood River Township

▪  1010 8th St., Cottage Hills

Clinton County

Breese

▪  Plant Land garden center – 12920 U.S. 50

Carlyle Lake

▪  Dam East high water boat ramp

▪  Little Prairie Nature Trail parking lot – West Spillway area

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

