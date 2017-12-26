More Videos

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Pause
Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal 1:15

Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party 1:02

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 1:05

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:21

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court 0:22

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Spilled beer shooting suspect's family leaves court after new trial ordered 0:28

Spilled beer shooting suspect's family leaves court after new trial ordered

Check out this holiday lights display that took 250 hours to set up 2:14

Check out this holiday lights display that took 250 hours to set up

  • Raja the Asian elephant turns 25

    On Dec. 27, 1992, Raja became the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo.

On Dec. 27, 1992, Raja became the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo. St. Louis Zoo
On Dec. 27, 1992, Raja became the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo. St. Louis Zoo

Metro-East News

Raja the Elephant is turning 25, but it’s too cold for him to appear at his party

News-Democrat

December 26, 2017 02:41 PM

Because of the extremely cold weather, Raja the elephant will not make an appearance at his 25th birthday celebration Dec. 27 at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Raja and the other elephants will all be in their indoor climate-controlled barn, according to a zoo press release.

You can still sign a super-sized birthday card for the birthday boy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeside Cafe. Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo and has since sired four female calves.

The St. Louis Zoo was recently ranked the sixth best zoo in the world by travel website TripAdvisor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Pause
Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal 1:15

Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party 1:02

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 1:05

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:21

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court 0:22

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Spilled beer shooting suspect's family leaves court after new trial ordered 0:28

Spilled beer shooting suspect's family leaves court after new trial ordered

Check out this holiday lights display that took 250 hours to set up 2:14

Check out this holiday lights display that took 250 hours to set up

  • Raja the Asian elephant turns 25

    On Dec. 27, 1992, Raja became the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo.

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25

View More Video