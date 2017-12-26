Raja the Elephant is turning 25, but it’s too cold for him to appear at his party

Because of the extremely cold weather, Raja the elephant will not make an appearance at his 25th birthday celebration Dec. 27 at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Raja and the other elephants will all be in their indoor climate-controlled barn, according to a zoo press release.
You can still sign a super-sized birthday card for the birthday boy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeside Cafe. Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo and has since sired four female calves.
The St. Louis Zoo was recently ranked the sixth best zoo in the world by travel website TripAdvisor.
