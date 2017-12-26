Bloomington woman vanishes on way to Christmas gathering

A Bloomington woman disappeared on her way to a family Christmas gathering, and police on Tuesday were asking for help finding her.
Carmon Edwards, 53, of Bloomington, was last seen about 11 a.m. Monday. She was driving a light gold 2004 Mitsubishi Galant with an Illinois registration tag 8219185. She was believed to be traveling toward Tazewell County or Pekin for a family gathering, but never arrived.
Bloomington Police posted that Edwards may be suffering from “a recent cognitive decline,” but the Peoria Journal Star wrote that she was reported to be in good spirits when she left for the holiday gatherings.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown-reddish hair. She may have been wearing blue jeans and a dark blue coat. Her photo was provided by the family.
Bethany Ward, Edwards’ daughter who lives in Peoria, told the Journal Star that the family was desperately trying to find her. “We just want to know she is safe and warm,” Ward said.
Anyone with information can call the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888 or Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371. Bloomington police were working with the Illinois State Police and confirmed that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Edwards had not been found.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
