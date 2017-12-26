Carmon Edwards, 53, of Bloomington was last seen at 11 a.m. Christmas Day, heading to Tazewell County or Pekin for a family gathering. Her photo was released by the family via the Bloomington Police Department; the car pictured is similar to the Mitsubishi Edwards was driving.
Carmon Edwards, 53, of Bloomington was last seen at 11 a.m. Christmas Day, heading to Tazewell County or Pekin for a family gathering. Her photo was released by the family via the Bloomington Police Department; the car pictured is similar to the Mitsubishi Edwards was driving. Provided
Carmon Edwards, 53, of Bloomington was last seen at 11 a.m. Christmas Day, heading to Tazewell County or Pekin for a family gathering. Her photo was released by the family via the Bloomington Police Department; the car pictured is similar to the Mitsubishi Edwards was driving. Provided

Metro-East News

Bloomington woman vanishes on way to Christmas gathering

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 26, 2017 03:17 PM

A Bloomington woman disappeared on her way to a family Christmas gathering, and police on Tuesday were asking for help finding her.

Carmon Edwards, 53, of Bloomington, was last seen about 11 a.m. Monday. She was driving a light gold 2004 Mitsubishi Galant with an Illinois registration tag 8219185. She was believed to be traveling toward Tazewell County or Pekin for a family gathering, but never arrived.

Bloomington Police posted that Edwards may be suffering from “a recent cognitive decline,” but the Peoria Journal Star wrote that she was reported to be in good spirits when she left for the holiday gatherings.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown-reddish hair. She may have been wearing blue jeans and a dark blue coat. Her photo was provided by the family.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bethany Ward, Edwards’ daughter who lives in Peoria, told the Journal Star that the family was desperately trying to find her. “We just want to know she is safe and warm,” Ward said.

Anyone with information can call the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888 or Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371. Bloomington police were working with the Illinois State Police and confirmed that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Edwards had not been found.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Raja the Asian elephant turns 25

    On Dec. 27, 1992, Raja became the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo.

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25 6:12

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25
Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again
Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal 1:15

Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal

View More Video