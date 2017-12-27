Metro-East News

Water main break causes three-story geyser, street closure in Alton

By Kaley Johnson

December 27, 2017 09:07 AM

A three-story geyser shot out from a street in Alton due to a water main break early Wednesday morning.

The break occurred at Broadway and Fourth Street about 4:30 a.m. State Street remained closed through Wednesday morning from River Road to Fourth Street as crews worked on the break.

Karen Cotton, spokeswoman for Illinois American Water, said the break was probably caused by the frigid temperatures.

“It’s not uncommon to see water main breaks when temperatures drop,” she said. “Crews did a great job isolating it and getting it shut down in such frigid temperatures within hours.”

Cotton said fewer than 20 customers were affected by the break, and the roadway was expected open again by Wednesday afternoon.

“I also want to recognize the city of Alton,” she added. “They were on site quickly, helping with traffic control and salting the roadways.

