She helped integrate schools and exposed children — black and white — to the arts

More Videos 1:20 Belleville IHOP is open again Pause 6:12 Raja the Asian elephant turns 25 0:57 Meals on wheels 2:03 Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 1:57 State Sen. Bill Haine will not seek another term 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 2:42 Steve Scalise returns to Congress 1:47 Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award Johnetta Haley made her mark as an arts educator and social activist in St. Louis and the metro-east. Haley has received many accolades, including last year’s SIUE Distinguished Service Award. Next month, she’ll be honored for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts by the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis. Johnetta Haley made her mark as an arts educator and social activist in St. Louis and the metro-east. Haley has received many accolades, including last year’s SIUE Distinguished Service Award. Next month, she’ll be honored for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts by the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Johnetta Haley made her mark as an arts educator and social activist in St. Louis and the metro-east. Haley has received many accolades, including last year’s SIUE Distinguished Service Award. Next month, she’ll be honored for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts by the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com