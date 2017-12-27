Missing Bloomington woman’s car found in middle of Mattoon

On Wednesday morning, police found the empty car of a missing Bloomington woman in Mattoon.
Carmon Edwards, 53, has been missing since Monday morning when she disappeared on the way to a family Christmas gathering.
She was driving a light gold 2004 Mitsubishi Galant, which was spotted around 7 a.m. on Wednesday along a residential street in the middle of Mattoon, according to Bloomington Detective Jeff Engle.
The car showed no signs of foul play, and police do not suspect foul play is involved in Edwards’ disappearance. Engles said Edwards suffers from “a recent cognitive decline.” She has no known friends or relatives in Mattoon.
Engle said police were assuming Edwards was on foot somewhere or “hopefully at somebody’s house or somebody picked her up.” On Wednesday morning, it was 3 degrees in Mattoon, with a wind chill of -1.
Engle said the Mattoon police and fire departments and Illinois State Police were assisting in the search for Engle, using an air unit and going door-to-door to locate Edwards.
Edwards was described as white female, approximately 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown-reddish hair. She may have been wearing blue jeans and a dark blue coat. Her photo was provided by the family.
