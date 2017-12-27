Carmon Edwards, and the type of car she was driving.
Carmon Edwards, and the type of car she was driving.
Carmon Edwards, and the type of car she was driving.

Metro-East News

Missing Bloomington woman’s car found in middle of Mattoon

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 27, 2017 11:02 AM

On Wednesday morning, police found the empty car of a missing Bloomington woman in Mattoon.

Carmon Edwards, 53, has been missing since Monday morning when she disappeared on the way to a family Christmas gathering.

She was driving a light gold 2004 Mitsubishi Galant, which was spotted around 7 a.m. on Wednesday along a residential street in the middle of Mattoon, according to Bloomington Detective Jeff Engle.

The car showed no signs of foul play, and police do not suspect foul play is involved in Edwards’ disappearance. Engles said Edwards suffers from “a recent cognitive decline.” She has no known friends or relatives in Mattoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Engle said police were assuming Edwards was on foot somewhere or “hopefully at somebody’s house or somebody picked her up.” On Wednesday morning, it was 3 degrees in Mattoon, with a wind chill of -1.

Engle said the Mattoon police and fire departments and Illinois State Police were assisting in the search for Engle, using an air unit and going door-to-door to locate Edwards.

Edwards was described as white female, approximately 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown-reddish hair. She may have been wearing blue jeans and a dark blue coat. Her photo was provided by the family.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

    Johnetta Haley made her mark as an arts educator and social activist in St. Louis and the metro-east. Haley has received many accolades, including last year’s SIUE Distinguished Service Award. Next month, she’ll be honored for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts by the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis.

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award
Raja the Asian elephant turns 25 6:12

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25
Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

View More Video