Alorton man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

A 42-year-old Alorton man was arrested Wednesday in Cahokia on a charged of attempted murder.
Corey Hoffman was charged Dec. 23 by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office with attempted first-degree murder, in connection with the stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Washington Park. He was also charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery. His bail was set at $250,000.
Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds said the ex-girlfriend was taking out her trash at her Washington Park residence when Hoffman showed up.
Police received a call to come to the home in the 2200 block of North 55th Street on Dec 20.
When officers arrived, they found the woman on the back porch, bleeding from a stab wound to the chest.
Bonds said the woman had been released from a hospital and was recovering as of Wednesday.
Bonds said the woman was in and out of consciousness after the stabbing but was able to tell officers who caused her injury. She was rushed to a St. Louis hospital. Hoffman fled the scene on foot, according to police.
