Two lotteries roll up to more than $300 million

Time to pick up those tickets again: Mega Millions has rolled over to $306 million, and Powerball is up to $337 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since Oct. 13, according to the Illinois Lottery.
The Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million, with a cash option of $191 million. Powerball’s jackpot is $337 million with a cash option of $210.4 million. The jackpots for both games start at $40 million.
But don’t quit your job yet. Overall odds of winning are one in 305.5 million for Mega Millions, one in 292.2 million for Powerball.
Powerball draws Wednesday night; Mega Millions draws on Friday night.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
