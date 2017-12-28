What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea?
It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St. Sparkle Car Wash expects to open in March.
canthony@bnd.com
