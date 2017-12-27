Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger.

Johnetta Haley made her mark as an arts educator and social activist in St. Louis and the metro-east. Haley has received many accolades, including last year’s SIUE Distinguished Service Award. Next month, she’ll be honored for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts by the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis.
Janet and Neill Nicolaides describe their award winning holiday lights display at 2030 Broadway. The Nicolaides family won the”Home for the Holidays” category in the Highland Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lights Competition.
Monday was the 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party. The party was in the rotunda of East St. Louis City Hall and was run by over 75 volunteers featuring lots of toys and present giveaways, a meal and visit from Santa.
Monsignor John Myler, of St. Peter Cathedral in Belleville, talks about his recent journey to the Holy Land, where he celebrated Mass in the small, sacred chapel at the Tomb of Jesus in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.