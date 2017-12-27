Wheels and tires stolen from Columbia car dealerships

Columbia police were investigating Wednesday after wheel and tire thefts at two car dealerships, according to a news release.
Police arrived at the Royal Gate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership Dec. 18 to investigate the theft of wheels and tires from two vehicles, a 2017 Dodge Charger and a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to a news release. Both had all four tires and wheels removed.
Less than a week later, Dec. 26, police responded to the Weber Chevrolet Columbia dealership to investigate the theft of four wheels and tires from a 2013 Mercedes.
Both thefts occurred when the dealerships were closed over the weekend.
Police ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at either dealership to call them at 618-281-5151.
