Human remains found on Southern Illinois farm

The FBI, state police and a federal forensics team were investigating after a landowner found human remains on his property near Boyleston, according to the Evansville Courier and Press.
The remains were discovered in rural Wayne County on a farm Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police and federal authorities responded to the farm to begin their investigation.
Wayne County Coroner Jimmy Taylor confirmed to the Courier and Press that it was human remains found, and that authorities were working to process evidence. No positive identification has been made yet, and Taylor said it could take days, maybe weeks, to do so.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments