Metro-East News

Police called to McDonald’s in Belleville; restaurant temporarily closed

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 28, 2017 07:42 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Belleville police officers were called early Thursday morning to the McDonald’s on Carlyle Avenue.

At least two police cars were at the restaurant about 7 a.m., located at 906 Carlyle Ave. An evidence technician could be seen inside the restaurant, apparently trying to collect fingerprints.

Lt. Rob Thomason said he could not immediately provide information on the nature of the call.

The business was still closed to customers just after 7 a.m. and McDonald’s personnel declined to comment on what happened.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

