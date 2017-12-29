Christmas is over, but you can still hear this Cracker Barrel server sing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

More Videos 1:05 Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile Pause 0:49 Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York 2:02 Madison County house engulfed by fire 0:57 Meals on wheels 0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:23 Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 1:05 Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 1:21 Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:20 Belleville IHOP is open again 1:52 Here’s why local homeowners are rushing to pay property taxes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile You have to hear this Cracker Barrel waiter's voice. Akeem Wilson keeps his regulars coming back for more at the restaurant chain's location in Shiloh. You have to hear this Cracker Barrel waiter's voice. Akeem Wilson keeps his regulars coming back for more at the restaurant chain's location in Shiloh. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

You have to hear this Cracker Barrel waiter's voice. Akeem Wilson keeps his regulars coming back for more at the restaurant chain's location in Shiloh. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com