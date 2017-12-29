Head-on accident near Waterloo sends three to hospital

A head-on crash early Friday morning near Waterloo sent three people to the hospital.
Police were called to the accident on Illinois 156 near Fountain Creek Ridge Lane at 1:18 a.m., according to Trooper Doug Hays.
There, he said, officers discovered a man driving a Honda convertible east crossed over the center lane and crashed head-on with a Ford Escape traveling west.
The driver of the Honda was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis, Hays said. His passenger, a woman, was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital where she underwent surgery Friday morning.
The driver of the Ford Escape was taken to a hospital, but Hays said that man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
“They called in the reconstruction team,” Hays said, adding that road troopers usually handle accident investigations unless those accidents require extensive investigation such as this one.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
