Metro-East News

Maryville police search for woman’s identity

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 29, 2017 10:44 AM

Maryville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman pictured on Walgreens surveillance footage.

The woman is black with long braided hair, police wrote in a Facebook post. She is wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with black stripes, blue jeans and a dark brown or black purse.

She is seen in the photo with a small child entering the Walgreens in Maryville.

Police did not immediately say why they were looking for the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Keith Mumper at 618-344-8899.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

