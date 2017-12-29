Shiloh police seek public’s help in identifying jewelry store burglary suspects

More Videos

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:13

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

Pause
Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art 1:38

St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art

What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month 3:30

What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York 0:49

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:23

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:21

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane

Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:36

Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 1:05

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

  • Security footage shows suspects in Shiloh jewelry store burglary

    Three suspects broke in through the front door of Cecena’s Jewelry store, located at 3930 Green Mount Crossing Drive, shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 27. Police asked the public’s help in identifying both the suspects and their vehicle.

Three suspects broke in through the front door of Cecena’s Jewelry store, located at 3930 Green Mount Crossing Drive, shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 27. Police asked the public’s help in identifying both the suspects and their vehicle. Provided
Three suspects broke in through the front door of Cecena’s Jewelry store, located at 3930 Green Mount Crossing Drive, shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 27. Police asked the public’s help in identifying both the suspects and their vehicle. Provided

Metro-East News

Shiloh police seek public’s help in identifying jewelry store burglary suspects

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

December 29, 2017 04:02 PM

Shiloh police were seeking the public’s help this week in identifying three suspects involved in a burglary at a jewelry store.

The three suspects broke in through the front door of Cecena’s Jewelry store at 3930 Green Mount Crossing Dr. shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 27. Police asked the public’s help in identifying both the suspects and their vehicle.

Police posted surveillance video of the crime on their Facebook page Friday.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:13

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

Pause
Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art 1:38

St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art

What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month 3:30

What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York 0:49

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:23

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:21

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane

Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:36

Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 1:05

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

  • Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

    Copper Fire Bar and Eatery co-owner Jeff Voyles is excited about the potential March opening of the downtown Belleville restaurant.

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

View More Video