Shiloh police seek public’s help in identifying jewelry store burglary suspects

Shiloh police were seeking the public’s help this week in identifying three suspects involved in a burglary at a jewelry store.
The three suspects broke in through the front door of Cecena’s Jewelry store at 3930 Green Mount Crossing Dr. shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 27. Police asked the public’s help in identifying both the suspects and their vehicle.
Police posted surveillance video of the crime on their Facebook page Friday.
Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
