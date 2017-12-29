Car and train collide in rural Collinsville

A car and train collided in rural Collinsville Friday night, but no one was killed.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 6400 block of Lebanon Road at about 9:09 p.m. after a single vehicle with one occupant collided with a train. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
While the car sustained severe damage, it was not apparent whether the train was damaged at all, according to Capt. Will Dimitroff, patrol commander of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Dimitroff said CSX Railroad Police are also investigating along with the sheriff’s department, and the cause of the accident was not yet known. He said they are taking into consideration the cold, slick road conditions caused by icy weather Friday night, but that no conclusions had been reached. He could not say whether that railroad crossing had a gate or only lights.
Lebanon Road was temporarily closed for investigation of the accident, but Dimitroff said he did not anticipate it would be closed more than a few hours.
Dimitroff warned motorists to be cautious if they must venture out in the extreme low temperatures.
“Please take into consideration road conditions,” he said. “Be mindful of whether it’s slick or icy due to cold temperatures.”
The National Weather Service issued a winter advisory for extreme cold, with wind chills predicted as low as -24 degrees in east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois until noon Tuesday. The warning indicates that frostbite can strike in less than 30 minutes for unprotected skin, and hypothermia can take over in a short period of time. Those who must go out in the cold are warned to wear gloves and hats and cover exposed skin.
In addition, freezing drizzle and ice accumulations are predicted through Saturday morning, with very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
