Three in custody after pair of armed robberies in Belleville

Three men were in police custody after two armed robberies on Friday afternoon.
Police did not immediately release the identities of the three.
Belleville Police Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach wrote in a press release that police were called to the ZX Gas Station at 7406 West Main St. about 12:56 p.m. on Friday for a report of an armed robbery.
The male victim drove on the lot and stopped at a gas pump to fuel up, Keilbach stated. Two men got out of a white passenger car and got into the victim’s car.
According to Keilbach, one suspect sat in the front passenger seat. The other sat behind the driver. Both suspects showed the man a handgun, Keilbach said. The suspect in the front seat took the man’s money from the middle console, then they got out of the car and left in the white car, Keilbach said.
About two hours later, Belleville Police received a call from the 200 block of 45th Street about another armed robbery.
A resident was going into his apartment complex when he was met by two men with handguns, Keilbach said. The suspects pushed him inside and demanded his property. The resident gave the men his watch, money and a gun a gun he was carrying in a case, Keilbach said. The suspects fled the area in a white car.
Neither of the victims was hurt, Keilbach said. He said both victims knew one of the suspects.
Both victims gave similar descriptions of the suspects and their car, Keilbach stated.
Belleville Police found the car in East St Louis and gave chase into St. Louis, where city police joined the pursuit.
The chase ended in the 1900 block of College Avenue in East St. Louis. Three suspects ran from the car, Keilbach said, but all were found and taken into custody.
Charges were pending Saturday.
Anyone with information about the armed robberies can call Belleville Police at 618-234-1213 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
