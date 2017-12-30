Trooper hurdles fences through subdivision to nab motorist who ran from traffic stop

An Illinois State Trooper working a seat-belt detail chased a fleeing motorist on foot through backyards in Cahokia on Saturday morning.
The trooper was on Annunciation Court near Morningstar Drive when he attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord, according to Illinois Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
The driver ran off with the trooper chasing him, Dye said, jumping fences and running through Fox Meadow subdivision.
At one point, the trooper fell on his hands, Dye said. He got up and fired his stun gun at the fleeing suspect. The suspect then surrendered, Dye said.
Never miss a local story.
The man, once identified, was found to have a revoked license and an outstanding warrant, Dye said.
The man was taken into custody, but his identity was not immediately released. Charges were pending Saturday.
Comments