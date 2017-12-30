Police look for men allegedly caught on video breaking into slot machines, taking money

Marion police are searching for two men allegedly caught on video breaking into slot machines at a convenience store Friday.
Surveillance video showed two men taking the money boxes from the machines at the Huck’s Convenience Store, according to an employee.
The men entered the store, located at 2700 West Main St., at about 4:30 p.m. and entered the gaming room. Employees were not aware the money had been taken until after the men left, between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Footage showed the two leaving the store in a red four-door vehicle, KSVF reported. They left the parking lot and drove northbound on Halfway Road.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
