Police look for men allegedly caught on video breaking into slot machines, taking money

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes This surveillance footage clip shows two men who, after the clip ends, allegedly broke into slot machines at Huck’s Convenience Store in Marion, then took the money boxes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124. This surveillance footage clip shows two men who, after the clip ends, allegedly broke into slot machines at Huck’s Convenience Store in Marion, then took the money boxes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124. Provided

