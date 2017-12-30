More Videos

Pause
  • Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

    This surveillance footage clip shows two men who, after the clip ends, allegedly broke into slot machines at Huck’s Convenience Store in Marion, then took the money boxes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Metro-East News

Police look for men allegedly caught on video breaking into slot machines, taking money

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 30, 2017 07:27 PM

Marion police are searching for two men allegedly caught on video breaking into slot machines at a convenience store Friday.

Surveillance video showed two men taking the money boxes from the machines at the Huck’s Convenience Store, according to an employee.

The men entered the store, located at 2700 West Main St., at about 4:30 p.m. and entered the gaming room. Employees were not aware the money had been taken until after the men left, between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Footage showed the two leaving the store in a red four-door vehicle, KSVF reported. They left the parking lot and drove northbound on Halfway Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

