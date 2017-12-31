Pioneer’s Cabin is closing after 34 years in Percy.
Pioneer’s Cabin is closing after 34 years in Percy. Provided
Pioneer’s Cabin is closing after 34 years in Percy. Provided

Metro-East News

Southern-style restaurant closes; Fairview Heights gets another grocery store option

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

December 31, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

No one will miss Pioneer’s Cabin more than Justin and Charlene Simon.

They saved the Percy restaurant when the original owners decided to retire more than a year ago. The community rejoiced then, but now the Simon family is saying farewell.

In a Facebook message posted Thursday, the family announced plans to close the restaurant permanently. The rustic building is also for sale.

The Simons took over after Dan and Mary Valerius retired. The popular Percy restaurant opened in 1983 and became known for its family-style meals, rustic vibe and flower pot bread.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The family is keeping the name with plans to open another Pioneer’s Cabin in a new location. Cabin salad dressing, strawberry butter and a cookbook will be available online in the future.

“It made our hearts full to keep The Cabin open and to be host to others creating memories just like we had throughout our lives,” the message said. “And really, it felt so good to invest in and give back to the area where we grew up.”

Hundreds of comments poured in online in response to the closure.

JamiJo Seibert grew up going to the cabin with her grandparents. In an online tribute, she shared her fondest memories of them at the restaurant.

“I’d love to sit across a table from them both eating fried chicken and chicken and dumplings with sweet tea in a mason jar,” Siebert wrote. “(You) truly never ever know how much you will ache for those once simple every day occurrences.”

Fairview Heights now has another grocery store option

A discount grocery store opened earlier this month on Lincoln Trail in the Crossroads Centre shopping area.

Ruler Foods opened on Dec. 7, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.

The city’s former economic development director, Mike Malloy, announced plans for the store in October. A Hobby Lobby craft store was the previous tenant of the location at 10850 Lincoln Trail. Hobby Lobby moved across the street in 2016 and SkyZone took its place.

Ruler Foods has more than 35 stores nationwide in five states, including a location in Belleville. Another grocery store chain, Kroger, owns Ruler Foods.

IMG-7597
Ruler Foods in Fairview Heights
Jamie Forsythe jforsythe@bnd.com

New car wash being built in Swansea

What’s the deal with that long, red structure going up on Illinois 159 in Swansea?

You know, the one, that looks like something straight out of The Jetsons or a sci-fi flick.

It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St.

More Videos

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 0:19

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday

Pause
Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes 0:15

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:21

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 1:05

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death

New coffee shop coming to downtown Belleville 1:00

New coffee shop coming to downtown Belleville

Here's what you need to know about Nothing Bundt Cakes 1:20

Here's what you need to know about Nothing Bundt Cakes

Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger. 2:09

Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger.

Security footage shows suspects in Shiloh jewelry store burglary 4:45

Security footage shows suspects in Shiloh jewelry store burglary

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

  • What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea?

    It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St. Sparkle Car Wash expects to open in March.

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea?

It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St. Sparkle Car Wash expects to open in March.

canthony@bnd.com

The village expects the project to be completed in March, planning and zoning director Dallas Alley said.

When the automatic car wash opens, it will feature a panoramic view as you travel through the futuristic tunnel, according Tommy Car Systems, a Michigan-based company. It will also have free vacuums.

Tommy Car Systems range from $300,000 to $7 million in price, depending on the size and style. Building the Swansea location will cost at least $1 million, according to the village.

P1806 Sparkle CW Render
A rendering of Sparkle Car Wash coming to Swansea early next year.
Provided

Do you have a tip? Send me an email at canthony@bnd.com. Of course, I’m available to chat on Twitter @CaraRAnthony, and if you really want to go old school, call me on my landline at 618-239-2471.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 0:19

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday

Pause
Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes 0:15

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:21

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 1:05

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death

New coffee shop coming to downtown Belleville 1:00

New coffee shop coming to downtown Belleville

Here's what you need to know about Nothing Bundt Cakes 1:20

Here's what you need to know about Nothing Bundt Cakes

Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger. 2:09

Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger.

Security footage shows suspects in Shiloh jewelry store burglary 4:45

Security footage shows suspects in Shiloh jewelry store burglary

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

  • Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

    This surveillance footage clip shows two men who, after the clip ends, allegedly broke into slot machines at Huck’s Convenience Store in Marion, then took the money boxes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

View More Video