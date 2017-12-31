Carlyle Police were looking to identify this person in the photo taken at the Mobil gas station along 12th Street.
Metro-East News

Police look for help in possible identity theft case

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

December 31, 2017 08:10 AM

CARLYLE

Police were asking for assistance Sunday in identifying people in a possible identity theft case.

Through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the Carlyle Police Department posted three surveillance footage images seeking information about the people in the photos.

One person was woman wearing a coat and a hat; the other person was a man, with glasses and black jacket.

Sgt. Andrew Brethorst said a Perry County resident’s credit card information was used at the Mobil gas station along 12th Street. Police said they suspect the credit card information was skimmed at some point.

The transaction occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday, Brethorst said. He would not disclose the amount of the transaction.

“We’ve matched the credit card information to a transaction and obtained the video based on that,” Brethorst said.

Anyone with information can call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department at 618-594-4555 or the Carlyle Police Department at 618-594-2488.

