Frigid temperatures to bring dangerously cold wind chills well below zero for 2 days

For those planning to go out to celebrate the new year, you should bundle up.
Sunday’s high temperature in the metro east is expected to be 11 degrees, with a wind chill of negative 10, according to the National Weather Service.
During the evening, the low temperature is expected to reach negative 3 degrees, with a wind chill of negative 20.
Winds are expected to reach 9 to 13 mph.
On New Year’s Day, it is expected to be sunny, but still cold, with a high of 8 degrees, and wind chills of negative 20.
The National Weather Service said it is expected to warm up a bit during the middle of the week. The high temperature on Tuesday will be 17 degrees. On Wednesday, the high will be 24 degrees.
The extreme cold weather even played havoc on some St. Louis-area events. The Garden Glow at the Botanical Gardens closed early because of the frigid temperatures, according to KSDK.
Six Flags closed on Friday, three days before the end of its season.
For those who go outside, make sure to wear a hat and gloves in order to cover all exposed skin, the National Weather Service said.
According the weather service’s wind chill advisory, the cold wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
