Metro-East News

East St. Louis man charged with Christmas Eve battery involving woman, two girls

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 31, 2017 04:33 PM

An East St. Louis man injured two kids and a woman he lives with on Christmas Eve, according to charges filed Friday.

Trevion M. Ellison, 27, was charged Friday with aggravated battery of a child, domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery with physical contact.

Charges allege that on Dec. 24, Ellison punched a 10-year-old girl in the eye, grabbed a 13-year-old girl by the throat and threw her to the floor, and repeatedly struck a woman in the face.

Ellison has no prior criminal history in St. Clair County. As of Sunday afternoon, he had not been taken into police custody.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

