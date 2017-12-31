East St. Louis man charged with Christmas Eve battery involving woman, two girls

An East St. Louis man injured two kids and a woman he lives with on Christmas Eve, according to charges filed Friday.
Trevion M. Ellison, 27, was charged Friday with aggravated battery of a child, domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery with physical contact.
Charges allege that on Dec. 24, Ellison punched a 10-year-old girl in the eye, grabbed a 13-year-old girl by the throat and threw her to the floor, and repeatedly struck a woman in the face.
Ellison has no prior criminal history in St. Clair County. As of Sunday afternoon, he had not been taken into police custody.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
