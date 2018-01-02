Near-record cold presents danger to people, pets

More Videos 0:51 Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall Pause 0:36 Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK 2:33 Chester mom suspects Larry Hall in killing of her daughter, Paulette Webster. 2:28 Could Larry Hall be responsible for killings of women in Summerfield and Chester? 1:20 Belleville IHOP is open again 1:02 Starbucks construction in O'Fallon continues 0:15 Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes 2:35 Gov. Rauner's take on Illinois' third year without budget 0:51 What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 1:05 Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall An open door let in enough cold air to freeze the sprinklers in the main entrance vestibule at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights on New Years Day. An open door let in enough cold air to freeze the sprinklers in the main entrance vestibule at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights on New Years Day. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

An open door let in enough cold air to freeze the sprinklers in the main entrance vestibule at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights on New Years Day. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com