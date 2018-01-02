More Videos

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia 2:30

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia

Pause
Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 1:13

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers

Huck's remodel under way in Swansea 0:56

Huck's remodel under way in Swansea

Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK 0:36

Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:51

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 0:51

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea?

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:17

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile 1:05

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 0:19

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

  • Huck's remodel under way in Swansea

    Here's what motorists can expect when the project is complete.

Here's what motorists can expect when the project is complete. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com
Here's what motorists can expect when the project is complete. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

Metro-East News

At the new Huck’s in Swansea, you can get gas and a slice of Godfather’s Pizza

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

January 02, 2018 01:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Construction continues in Swansea with a major remodel of Huck’s Food and Fuel on Illinois 159.

The rainbow-colored gas station will be torn down to make room for more pumps and the new convenience store at 4590 North Illinois St.

Swansea’s planning and zoning director Dallas Alley expects construction to wrap up near the end of February. The finishing touches should be completed in March.

What can motorists expect?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More pumps are on the way. When construction is complete, there will be eight pumps instead of six. The new store will have a full kitchen serving sandwiches, fried chicken and Godfather’s pizza.

unnamed
Construction continues at Huck’s Fuel and Food in Swansea.
Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

The entrance will be redesigned to make it easier for customers to get in and out along Frank Scott Parkway. More parking is also planned for the site where video gaming was approved in September.

To make room for the improvements, Huck’s demolished its car wash. But motorists will have a new option close by when Sparkle Car Wash opens at 4222 North Illinois St. The automatic car wash is expected to welcome customers in March.

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia 2:30

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia

Pause
Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 1:13

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers

Huck's remodel under way in Swansea 0:56

Huck's remodel under way in Swansea

Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK 0:36

Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:51

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 0:51

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea?

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:17

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile 1:05

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 0:19

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

  • Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather

    Embrich Plumbing Co. and other area plumbers are servicing commercial and residential clients across the region for frozen and broken pipes.

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather

View More Video