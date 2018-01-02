At the new Huck’s in Swansea, you can get gas and a slice of Godfather’s Pizza

Construction continues in Swansea with a major remodel of Huck’s Food and Fuel on Illinois 159.
The rainbow-colored gas station will be torn down to make room for more pumps and the new convenience store at 4590 North Illinois St.
Swansea’s planning and zoning director Dallas Alley expects construction to wrap up near the end of February. The finishing touches should be completed in March.
What can motorists expect?
More pumps are on the way. When construction is complete, there will be eight pumps instead of six. The new store will have a full kitchen serving sandwiches, fried chicken and Godfather’s pizza.
The entrance will be redesigned to make it easier for customers to get in and out along Frank Scott Parkway. More parking is also planned for the site where video gaming was approved in September.
To make room for the improvements, Huck’s demolished its car wash. But motorists will have a new option close by when Sparkle Car Wash opens at 4222 North Illinois St. The automatic car wash is expected to welcome customers in March.
