Five sought in thefts from pawn shop

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for five persons of interest in thefts from a pawn shop near Fairmont Park Racetrack.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released photos taken from video surveillance at the Pawn King at 9001 Collinsville Road, in Collinsville.
Lt. Kristopher Tharp said the three women and two men are “persons of interest” in a series of thefts between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23 of last year.
Anyone with information about the photos may call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-6087, 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
Tharp did not provide specifics of what was taken from the store, except to say it was a “retail theft specific to that business.”
