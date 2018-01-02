Two-car crash on Troy-O’Fallon Road leads to injuries

More Videos 0:17 Two-car crash on Troy-O'Fallon Road near Kirsch Street Pause 2:30 O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia 1:18 Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 0:51 Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:56 Huck's remodel under way in Swansea 0:36 Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK 1:13 Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 0:51 What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 1:09 Bike shelter goes up at Belleville East YMCA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two-car crash on Troy-O'Fallon Road near Kirsch Street

A rear-end crash on Troy-O'Fallon road involved two cars shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The cars collided near Kirsch Street going out of Troy. It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured, but the rear car was completely crumpled in from the front and the air bag was deployed. The second car had minor rear damage.

Kara Berg
kberg@bnd.com

