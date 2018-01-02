Two-car crash on Troy-O’Fallon Road leads to injuries

A rear-end crash on Troy-O’Fallon road involved two cars shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The cars collided near Kirsch Street going out of Troy. Madison County Sheriff Capt. William Dimitroff III confirmed that there were injuries from the crash, but was unsure of the extent. The rear car was completely crumpled in from the front and the air bag was deployed. The second car had minor rear damage.
Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene Tuesday evening.
